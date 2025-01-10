Agartala: The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), an affiliate of the North East Students Organisation (NESO), staged a protest near Circuit House in Agartala on Friday, urging the Tripura Legislative Assembly to discuss adopting the Roman script for the Kokborok language during its ongoing winter session.

Speaking to reporters, TSF Vice President John Debbarma expressed frustration over the prolonged inaction regarding their demand, which has been a pressing issue for years.

“We have repeatedly appealed to the Tripura Board of Secondary Education, submitting several memorandums. We have also engaged with the Special Secretary of the Tripura Education Department, who assured us of updates by 2025. However, no progress has been made, and the Special Secretary has been unresponsive to our recent requests for a meeting. It is unclear why he avoids discussing this matter with us,” Debbarma stated.

Highlighting the start of the Assembly session, Debbarma called on the government to prioritize the issue and deliver justice to the Kokborok-speaking community.

“For peace to prevail, justice must be served. Ministers represent everyone and must address this matter in the Assembly. Over the years, no minister has raised the issue, which is why we demand it be brought to the forefront and resolved promptly,” he added.

