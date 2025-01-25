Tripura: Two Bihar men arrested with firearms ahead of R-Day

Agartala: Ahead of Republic Day, Tripura Police carried out a significant operation, leading to the arrest of two men from Bihar and the seizure of a firearm in Dharmanagar Sub-division, North Tripura District, earlier today.

North District Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, IPS, provided details of the operation, noting it was the result of a joint effort by Tripura Police, the District Intelligence Branch, and the Dharmanagar Sub-divisional Police Officer. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid around 2 PM.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Tripura: Six shops gutted in fire in Agaratala

The suspects, Niraj Kumar and Indar Mukhia, both residents of Bihar, were intercepted shortly after arriving by train. A pistol was recovered during the search.

Also Read: Tripura Police arrest six with Heroin

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An investigation has been initiated, and the police plan to present the suspects in court to seek their remand for further interrogation.