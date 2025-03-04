Agartala: A Daily Rated Worker (DRW) at Tripura University, Sukanta Chowdhury, was beaten by an angry mob on Monday evening and later handed over to the Amtali Police Station, located on the outskirts of Agartala.

A police complaint was filed against him for allegedly collecting money from candidates who had applied for non-teaching positions, promising them jobs in exchange for a fee.

The complainant, Sanjit Dey, accused Chowdhury of exploiting his position to demand money from two individuals, promising them jobs in the ongoing recruitment drive.

Chowdhury allegedly received two lakh rupees from each of the victims. Following the complaint, Chowdhury was arrested by the police.

The accused has since resigned from his position. On Tuesday, he was presented before the court for further proceedings.

