Agartala: Tipra Motha, the junior ally in Tripura’s BJP-led coalition government, has set its political focus firmly on 2028, declaring its intent to install a Chief Minister from the state’s indigenous community. Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman made the announcement on Monday, sending a clear message to both allies and rivals in the state’s political landscape.

Addressing a joining programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, Debbarman said Tipra Motha would now “fight with full strength” to ensure that a leader from the tribal community takes the helm of Tripura.

“For every issue, we need to look to Delhi. If we have our own Chief Minister, we will have greater legislative powers. For instance, the Roman script issue for Kokborok could have been resolved easily if there was political will in the Assembly,” he said.

He criticised national parties for neglecting the aspirations of indigenous people, asserting that Tipra Motha would prioritise self-respect over token positions offered by larger parties. “I prefer self-respect over artificial respect that comes with a national party post,” Debbarman remarked.

Referring to the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Debbarman made it clear that his party would not allow national parties to make inroads. “No national party will be allowed to enter the TTAADC. If IPFT wants to join us, I am open to talks. Let’s fight together and win 100 percent of the seats,” he said, indicating possible regional realignments.

In a veiled dig at the BJP, Debbarman accused a section of its leaders of attempting to delay and frustrate Tipra Motha’s demands. “They want to test our patience. They hope our ministers will resign so that they can tell Delhi we became impatient. But we will show our strength in elections,” he said.

Debbarman also expressed frustration over the delay in the Governor’s assent to Bills passed by the TTAADC.

“Out of 38 Bills sent, only one — related to the codification of Jamatia customary laws — has been approved. The rest are pending. I have again approached the Supreme Court for intervention,” he said.

Responding to what he termed a persistent hate campaign against him, Debbarman recalled the history of the Tripura royal family’s generosity.

“The Maharajas of Tripura sheltered people fleeing atrocities. The Tiprasas shared their food with those who were in distress. Ironically, a section of Bengalis now treat Tiprasas as enemies, though many of them still support me because I work for the development of all,” he said.

Over a thousand people from different political parties joined Tipra Motha during the event. Senior leaders including party president BK Hrangkhwal, ministers Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma, and TTAADC chief executive member Purna Chandra Jamatia were present on the occasion.