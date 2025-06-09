Agartala: Tension broke out late Monday night in Shantipara after a group attacked the home of Sahjahan Islam, a Youth Congress leader. The attack came after Islam posted a viral video criticizing the state government for alleged communal incidents during Bakra Eid.

The mob vandalized Islam’s house, assaulted his family members, including his wife, and caused heavy damage. Islam narrowly escaped the attack.

The Congress blamed BJP leaders for organizing the attack in response to Islam’s live video, where he condemned the harassment of Muslims during Eid and criticized the police and Chief Minister Manik Saha for not maintaining peace.

The video gained a lot of attention online and called for a social boycott of the BJP’s Muslim leaders. This led to strong protests from BJP supporters. BJP Sadar District President Ashim Bhattacharjee filed a police complaint against Islam for disturbing social harmony.

Bhattacharjee said, “He made objectionable comments against our senior leaders, which were very offensive.”

Soon after, a mob attacked Islam’s house near a mosque in the Chief Minister’s area. Congress leaders, including Sudip Roy Barman and TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha, came to support Islam. Barman said the attack was politically motivated and blamed BJP supporters.

As tensions rose, BJP supporters gathered again outside Islam’s home, shouting slogans. Police intervened and safely escorted the Congress leaders away. During the unrest, a police officer was hurt by stone pelting.

Police later arrested Islam’s father and started searching for Islam, based on the BJP’s complaint. Congress held protests and asked the police for immediate arrests of those who attacked Islam’s family.

A senior police officer said the case is under investigation and legal action is ongoing.