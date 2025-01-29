Agartala: Tripura has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the second position in the Best Tableaux category at the Republic Day Parade 2025 in New Delhi.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the results were determined by three panels of judges who evaluated the performances of Marching Contingents from the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as well as tableaux from various States, Union Territories (UTs), and Central Government Ministries/Departments.

Among the top three tableaux, Uttar Pradesh secured the first position with its representation of ‘Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.”

Tripura ranked second, showcasing “Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura – Kharchi Puja.” Andhra Pradesh secured the third position with its tableau featuring “Etikoppaka Bommalu – Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys.”

Tripura participated in the Republic Day tableau rally in New Delhi, where the state showcased the cultural diversity of India, Kharchi Puja, and its associated rituals.

