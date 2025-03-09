Tripura’s unemployment rate lower than national average: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha announced that the state’s unemployment rate is significantly lower than the national average, as per the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

Speaking at an event marking the second anniversary of the BJP government’s second term at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, Dr Saha stated, “Tripura’s unemployment rate stands at 1.7%, while the national average is 3.2%. This reflects our success in addressing unemployment.”

Highlighting employment initiatives over the past seven years, he revealed that 16,451 individuals have secured permanent government jobs, while over 5,000 youth were employed through outsourcing and contractual positions.

Additionally, self-employment schemes have seen 2.1 lakh micro-enterprises registered under the state’s industries and commerce department. To further boost industrial growth, the government is encouraging businesses to set up operations in Tripura.

Dr Saha emphasized the state’s progress in multiple areas, including GDP growth, infrastructure development, law and order, and rising per capita income. “Tripura is steadily moving towards development. Our focus extends beyond construction and infrastructure-it includes economic growth, education, communication, and law and order. True development means improving all aspects of human life,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the successful implementation of several central government schemes, which have earned the state recognition from the Centre. He noted the launch of the e-Office system, ensuring transparency from the cabinet to the panchayat level, and initiatives like Proti Ghore Susashan, which has benefited 23 lakh people, along with the Amaar Sarkar portal, which gained appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a CM conclave.

On women’s welfare, Dr Saha stated that the government prioritizes policies benefiting women. Initiatives include Pink Toilets, 33% reservation for women in government jobs, nine women-run police stations, and a dedicated women’s helpline.

He further announced that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided Rs 1,400 crore for the development of tribal areas in the state. “True progress is only possible when every section of society moves forward together. Our government is working tirelessly, 24/7, to address the concerns of the people and ensure inclusive growth,” he concluded.