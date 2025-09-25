Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted on Thursday that the intentionally created trust deficit between the Janajati people of the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fading away, and all misunderstandings are gradually resolving.

Speaking at a grand joining program at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, the Chief Minister said, “Some political elements once took advantage of the trust deficit between the BJP and the Janajati people of Tripura to misguide innocent Janajatis. But the situation has changed substantially. People now understand that our leaders have a vision for the whole country.”

In the presence of BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, and other senior leaders, the Chief Minister welcomed 920 voters from Dhalai district who joined the BJP, severing ties with the Tipra Motha Party under the leadership of Paritosh Debbarma.

Paritosh Debbarma is a founding member of the Tipra Motha Party. He previously served as Zonal Chairman and as in charge of the Youth Tipra Federation’s Dhalai district unit.

The Chief Minister said, “I am sure this joining will substantially enhance our strength. Recently, I was in the Bagma area, where a large number of Janajati people attended our political rally. This clearly indicates that the BJP has the potential to grow in Janajati areas. However, I felt the intent to reach out was missing. I assure you that this gap will never exist in the future.”

Pitching for collective effort to move the state forward, the Chief Minister said, “Tripura has historically emerged as a mixedly populated state. We cannot ignore this reality. The responsibility lies with both societies and the government to ensure a level playing field for all, and no one should be deprived of their rights. The government has always prioritized this.”

According to the Chief Minister, politics requires a moral stand. Politics without morality may bring short-lived success, but fails miserably in the long run.

He also highlighted the government’s spending to protect royal-era palaces, monuments, and structures.

Additionally, he mentioned that the government plans to roll out a special policy to protect the distinct identity and culture of the 40 Janajati communities, including tribes and sub-tribes.

It is worth mentioning that the Tipra Motha Party is an ally of the BJP in the ruling coalition.

Despite this, reports of clashes and confrontations between the parties at the local level frequently surface.

Recently, the BJP accused the Tipra Motha Party of setting ablaze one of its party offices in the Mandai area, just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the state.

A banner carrying the Prime Minister’s picture was also burnt to ashes.