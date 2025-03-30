Guwahati: Bengaluru police have apprehended two individuals from Tripura on charges of drug trafficking, seizing 11 kg of ganja, officials said on

The suspects were arrested near Somasundarapalya, in the Bandepalya area of southeast Bengaluru, late on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that the two men, who were employed at a private firm in southeast Bengaluru, were allegedly smuggling ganja from their hometown via train and bus.

They reportedly purchased the narcotics at low prices in Tripura and sold them for significantly higher profits in Bengaluru, operating the drug peddling as a side business.

The suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

