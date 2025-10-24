Agartala: Tension ran high in Kamalpur subdivision of Tripura’s Dhalai district after violent clashes erupted following a 24-hour strike called by Tiprasa civil society groups, prompting authorities to impose Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and suspend internet services to prevent escalation, officials said on Thursday night.

At least ten people, including Salema block BDO Abhijit Majumder, engineer Animesh Saha, and SDPO Samudra Debbarma, were injured when a mob resorted to stone pelting in Santirbazar area on Tuesday evening.

Seven civilians were also injured. One of the injured may lose vision permanently, hospital sources said.

The clashes broke out around 5.30 pm when strike supporters allegedly forced shopkeepers to close down their establishments in Santirbazar market.

Local traders resisted, leading to a confrontation that soon turned violent. Rival groups armed with sticks gathered on both sides of the market, and stone pelting ensued before police arrived.

Locals alleged that kerosene-filled bottles were hurled, and a lorry was set ablaze.

Attempts were also made to torch several shops whose owners had resisted attempts to enforce the shutdown.

Additional police and Tripura State Rifles personnel were deployed to contain the violence.

With tensions rising and fears of a communal flare-up, District Magistrate of Dhalai Vivek HB imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 across Kamalpur subdivision late on Tuesday night.

Mobile internet services were suspended to curb the spread of rumours and prevent mobilisation through social media.

“We are assessing the situation. Things are gradually coming under control, and necessary steps are being taken to restore peace,” the District Magistrate said.

Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Security has been intensified in vulnerable areas, and flag marches are being conducted to maintain peace. An investigation has been launched into the incident, officials added.

Four of the injured persons, including the BDO and the Engineer, had been shifted to GB Pant hospital for advanced treatment late in the night.

Condemning the violence, Chief Minister Manik Saha said: “We strongly condemn the violent attack by Tipra Motha supporters on Abhijit Majumdar (BDO, Salema), Engineer Animesh Saha, and residents of Santirbazar, Dhalai District.

Such acts of violence are unacceptable. The administration is directed to take swift and strict action against those responsible.”