Friday of Reckoning: Will Supreme Court Deliver Justice for Umar Khalid?

The incarceration of Umar Khalid, now enduring its fifth year, has become a test of constitutional fidelity in India—a matter where the law’s blindfold seems disturbingly askew.

Charges levelled against Khalid in the Supreme Court’s gaze appear increasingly tenuous, exposing grave implications for legal parity, minority justice, and due process as Friday’s critical hearing approaches.

Factual Timeline

February 2020: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupt into communal violence in northeast Delhi, leaving 53 dead and thousands injured. FIRs are registered alleging a “larger conspiracy” behind the riots.

September 13, 2020: Umar Khalid is arrested under FIR 59/2020, accused of masterminding the unrest along with fellow activists.

2021–2025: Khalid’s bail applications are repeatedly rejected by trial courts, the Delhi High Court in October 2022 and most recently on September 2, 2025, despite acquittal in ancillary cases of rioting and vandalism.

October 2025: Supreme Court issues notice and pulls up Delhi Police for delays, highlighting the injustice of prolonged detention without trial for Khalid and certain co-accused.

Charges Against Khalid and Co-Accused

Criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B)

Promoting enmity (IPC 153A/153B)

Sedition (IPC 124A)

Rioting, murder, unlawful assembly (IPC 147, 148, 302, 149)

Attempted murder (IPC 307)

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act—terrorism, conspiracy, raising funds for terrorism (UAPA 13, 16, 17, 18)

Arms Act violations

Bail Outcomes: Patterns and Parity

While several co-accused—Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Ishrat Jahan—were granted bail as courts found no direct evidence linking them to violence or conspiracy, Khalid and select others remain in custody.

Courts have cited his “grave” role in delivering speeches and alleged use of WhatsApp groups, even though meetings in question involved others who were neither charged under UAPA nor denied bail.

The Religion Question and Judicial Observations

Prominently, Khalid contends he’s been “singled out” on account of his Muslim identity, arguing that others present in the same meetings and chats were not targeted similarly or booked under UAPA. His legal team asserts that witness testimonies and digital records, presented piecemeal, reveal no physical proof of conspiracy or incitement to violence; the prosecution’s case, as per senior advocates before the SC, is “fabricated” and “contradictory”.

The judiciary, particularly at the Supreme Court level, has taken note of police and prosecution delays, pulled up authorities for failing to clarify their case or respond to bail pleas, and has publicly acknowledged that five years have passed with “no meaningful trial”.

Implications for Friday’s SC Hearing

The truth stares us in the face: Umar Khalid’s prolonged imprisonment is not just a miscarriage of justice, it is a judicial betrayal.

It exposes a system too willing to sacrifice fairness at the altar of convenience, where delay becomes a weapon and the absence of evidence a mere technicality. Khalid’s case embodies the peril of a justice system that incarcerates dissenters, not on proof, but on prejudice and selective persecution.

As the Supreme Court confronts this travesty on Friday, it must choose whether to uphold the Constitution’s promise or to sanction a dangerous precedent where liberty is forfeited on the basis of identity and suspicion. In denying justice to Khalid, the nation risks condemning itself to an age where lawful process is hollow, and justice becomes a casualty of fear.