Alison Barrett MBE is the Country Director for India at the British Council. With over 25 years of experience at the organization, she has held various roles across the globe, including in Asia-Pacific countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE, and Thailand. Her career began as a teacher in Nepal, Japan, and South Korea, and she has since grown into leadership positions, driving the British Council’s mission of building connections between the UK and India.

Barrett is passionate about education, particularly higher and basic education, and English language learning. Her dedication to these areas was recognized with an MBE for her contributions to the teaching and learning of English in India.

In this exclusive interview with Northeast Now Executive Editor Mahesh Deka, Alison Barrett discusses her career journey, the evolving relationship between India and the UK, the impact of the Wales in India 2024 program, and the British Council’s role in developing essential skills among Indian students.

Excerpts:

Could you walk us through your career journey at the British Council, from your early days as a teacher to your current role as Country Director India?

My teaching journey took me all over the Asia-Pacific – Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Japan and South Korea. These early teaching roles paved the way for me to grow into more senior regional and global roles in UAE and Thailand, eventually leading me back to India.

I absolutely love my current role as Country Director for the British Council India as I get to lead our national teams delivering an innovative and diverse range of programmes across our work in English, Education and Arts. We always work in partnership, so our work takes us across the country – in this case to Nagaland and the Hornbill Festival.

Before this role, I was the Regional Director for our Cultural Engagement programmes in East Asia. Based in Thailand, I had oversight of our work from China to Australia to ASEAN which was incredibly rewarding.

Between 2020-2022, I led the British Council’s global Climate Connection initiative, uniting young people, policymakers, and experts from the UK and over 178 countries to address the climate crisis through culture, education, and English.

Looking back over all my 27 years of experience with the British Council, I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many dedicated and fun colleagues and partners and to have achieved such deep professional and personal growth. My greatest fulfillment comes from the fact I’ve worked in almost all of the British Council’s departments and have seen how all our work contributes to our mission of building connections between the UK and countries overseas.

How has the relationship between India and the UK evolved over the years, particularly in the realms of education and culture?

The India-UK education and culture relationship has transformed into a vibrant and multifaceted partnership, grounded in mutual respect and shared ambitions. The connection has flourished through innovative collaborations and meaningful exchanges.

In education, our joint efforts have created pathways for young people to thrive and connect across borders. Initiatives like the GREAT Talks such as the ones conducted by the University of Dundee during the Hornbill Festival, bring together academic leaders, educators, and students, igniting fresh ideas and fostering deeper cross-cultural understanding.

On the cultural front, the shared love of cultural heritage and music between India and the UK continues to inspire remarkable collaborations. For instance, during the Wales in India 2024 celebration, Welsh artists like Mari Mathias and Gareth Bonello shared the stage with Naga artist Seyievinuo Chüzho and Khasi artist Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta at the Hornbill Festival, creating an extraordinary fusion of traditions and forging new friendships for life. These creative exchanges and collaborations illustrate how culture transcends borders, celebrates diversity, and strengthens ties between people and ultimately between nations.

How do you assess the overall impact of the “Wales in India 2024” program on cultural exchange and understanding between the two nations?

Wales in India 2024 has been a remarkable celebration of the two nations’ innovation and culture, highlighting the shared creativity and strengthening the deep connections between India and Wales. Seeing Welsh and Indian artists unite to create, inspire and exchange ideas has been a testament to the power of music and language. It was simply amazing to hear the crowd shouting the Welsh greeting of ‘Schwamae’ which means ‘How’s it going?’

One of the most profound impacts is the platform Wales in India 2024 has created for meaningful partnerships to be established and flourish. Whether through the enchanting collaborations between India-UK artists or the grants supporting joint projects between artists and organisations, these initiatives have sparked new creative expressions and expanded perspectives.

Additionally, wider India-Wales educational initiatives have enabled knowledge exchange on shared objectives. Indian educationalists visited Wales to share knowledge on the best ways of protecting national languages through using Welsh and Indian languages better in classrooms. Another tour laid the groundwork for new higher education partnerships. The GREAT Talks in Nagaland have inspired young people to think of ways of harnessing music to support community engagement and empowerment. These efforts align seamlessly with our mission to empower individuals and communities, fostering long-term benefits for both nations’ creative economies and paving the way for future collaborations.

We are confident that the meaningful connections forged this year will continue to thrive, leaving a legacy of creativity and partnership with positive and organic outcomes.

Why did the British Council choose the Hornbill Festival as the platform to conclude the “Wales in India 2024” program?

The celebration of “Two Nations of Culture and Innovation” aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the Hornbill Festival, which celebrates the cultural heritage of the Naga people while embracing global connections.

The festival’s unique ability to blend local traditions with global connections made it the ideal stage to conclude this landmark initiative, reinforcing our mission to foster meaningful connections and inspire lasting impact through culture and creativity. By bringing acclaimed Welsh folk musicians to collaborate with Khasi and Naga artists, we aim to create a fusion of traditions that transcends borders, inspires audiences, and highlights the power of cultural exchange.

The Hornbill Festival embodies cultural richness, diversity and inclusion, the power of music that spans borders and people coming together creatively – this resonates deeply with the ethos of the Wales in India 2024 programme. The festival celebrates the heritage of India’s Northeast and combines it to create global appeal. This is an unparalleled platform to showcase the transformative journey of collaboration and innovation between India and Wales.

How do you envision the partnership between Wales and Nagaland evolving in the future?

At the British Council, we strive to foster meaningful connections between people and organisations globally. Our collaboration with Nagaland through the Wales in India programme has been a remarkable celebration of cultural heritage and diversity, exemplified by our participation in the iconic Hornbill Festival.

Looking ahead, we envision this partnership evolving into a vibrant and enduring collaboration that honours the rich artistic and cultural traditions of Wales and Nagaland and contributes to development through innovation and shared learning. This relationship has the potential to expand into impactful educational exchanges, dynamic artistic expressions, sustainable development initiatives, and community-driven projects.

By deepening this connection, we hope to create opportunities that inspire creativity, strengthen cultural ties, and empower both regions to explore new horizons of growth and collaboration.

How does the British Council contribute to the development of essential skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity among Indian students?

As a global cultural relations organisation, we are committed to creating international opportunities and building trust between the people of the UK and other countries. In India, we empower students and educators through English language training, access to high-quality learning resources, and pathways to study in the UK.

Our focus on fostering essential skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity is reflected in a range of tailored programmes designed to meet diverse student needs. By collaborating with government bodies and partner organisations across India and the UK, we nurture talent in arts, education, and the English language, ensuring students are equipped to navigate a rapidly evolving world.

Through digital platforms, online courses, and self-paced learning modules, we empower students to think independently, tackle complex challenges, and devise innovative solutions. By building networks of collaboration and creating shared platforms for learning, we bridge the skills gap, fostering employable and future-ready talent that drives success in both India and the global arena.

How do you balance your demanding professional life with your personal interests and commitments?

This is always challenging, especially as the boundaries between my work and personal life are quite blurred here as the work we do is so much fun! I practice yoga as often as I can, I read and I make time to travel and hang out with my family.