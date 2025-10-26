So RoKo is back in form!

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli plummeted the Aussie attack to earn Gautam Gambhir’s boys a much-needed victory at the SCG in Australia.

Now, why are we talking about head coach Gambhir?

Isn’t he the man along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar who ensured that Rohit and Virat hung up their boots from the longest version of the game?

And guess what – to add further insult, Rohit was replaced by Shubman Gill as the ODI skipper Down Under.

Virat of course didn’t get going in the first two ODIs which Gambhir’s boys lost but to sign off on a high, the former partnered with his ex-skipper Rohit to see India through at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Now the billion-dollar question is will Rohit and Virat feature in Team India’s scheme of things for the 2027 ICC World Cup?

By the way Virat is as fit as ever and Rohit has lost weight and the way the latter batted in the last two ODIs at Adelaide and Sydney, if you are gearing up to write his epitaph (cricketing of course) then please hold back.

After ages we saw the two stalwarts stitching a match-winning partnership, but it mattered the most when expected.

If Rohit were at his elegant best, Virat was calm and cool – away from his penchant towards upping the ante as has been his forte.

And together they brought Team India laurels.

So what next for Gambhir and Company?

Social media has been agog with posts that saw Rohit calling the shots on the field – that was sweet enough yet skipper Gill was nowhere in the frame.

Experience matters big time and that is what Rohit did to steer the ship even without being at the helm.

Now it is high time that cynics didn’t pray for the exits of RoKo….yes Virat’s waving at the Adelaide crowd was construed as his retirement plans, yet he hasn’t gone official on that.

But for both Rohit and Virat – it’s the Aussie swansong as both praised the Australian hospitality after seeing their team home.

Over to Gambhir and Agarkar – what next?