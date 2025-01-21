For over 20 months, Manipur has been caught in the throes of relentless violence, leaving its people in despair and uncertainty. The ongoing crisis has torn apart the social fabric of the state, and the absence of effective solutions has only intensified the chaos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for addressing national crises, has yet to speak on the Manipur situation. His silence has drawn criticism, with many interpreting it as a disregard to the plight of the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements on the crisis, delivered in Parliament and on various platforms, have instead stirred further controversies rather than solutions.

Many individuals believe that dialogue is the viable path to a lasting solution. However, the absence of meaningful dialogue over the past 20 months has left the communities further estranged and trust shattered.

In this bleak scenario, the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as a new Governor in Manipur has sparked a ray of hope.

Bhalla, a former Home Secretary of India with five years of experience, is well-versed in the law-and-order dynamics of the nation, Union Territories, and states.

After being sworn in as the Governor of Manipur on January 3, he engaged with various leaders, including representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) representing different communities, including the Kuki community.

He has held high-level meetings with officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Security Advisor, DGP of Manipur, the Police Commissioner, the Home Department, and the Chief Secretary to discuss the law-and-order situation in the state.

These meetings have been perceived as an important step toward fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and restoring peace in the state.

Governor Bhalla visited the border town of Moreh, a hotspot in the ongoing conflict, and inspected the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on January 11.

His visit is perceived as a crucial step to address security concerns in sensitive border areas and to bridge divides. During his visit, the Governor also met with representatives of Kuki Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to hear their grievances and discuss possible solutions to the unrest.

On the other hand, a notable absence from the high-level meeting was Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio. This omission has raised questions among the public about the Chief Minister’s role and authority in the ongoing crisis.

The exclusion of the Chief Minister has led to speculation about whether Article 355 of the Indian Constitution, which allows the central government to take control of a state’s governance during a crisis, has been invoked.

Both the state and central governments have categorically denied the implementation of Article 355.

Yet, the establishment of buffer zones and the restriction of warring communities from crossing into each other’s territories suggest significant central oversight in the state’s affairs.

Further fueling concerns are reports that central forces have hindered state forces from responding to militant attacks in the valley areas.

There have been instances where central forces, using armored vehicles like Caspers, blocked state security personnel from intervening in volatile situations.

This has led to perceptions among the people that while the central government exerts control over the hill areas, the state government’s authority is confined to the valley regions.

However, the Governor’s efforts to mediate and address grievances offer a glimmer of hope, but the exclusion of key state leaders and the apparent division of authority between the central and state governments pose significant challenges.

Despite the Governor’s efforts, the path to peace remains uncertain, as both the warring communities continue to stand firm on opposing sides.

The people of Manipur are left questioning whether the current approach will truly lead to peace or further widen the rift.

As Manipur struggles to heal from its wounds, the question lingers: Can the new leadership and a renewed focus on dialogue finally steer Manipur toward lasting peace? or will the divide deepen further? The answer lies in the willingness of all stakeholders to come together and prioritize dialogue over division.