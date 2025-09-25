Guwahati: The BCCI has filed an official complaint against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan with the ICC.

Meanwhile, the PCB has reportedly lodged an official complaint against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav for “dedicating the win over Pakistan in the first round, on September 14, to “the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack” in April this year.

The BCCI complaint was lodged “ for their on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super Fours game in Dubai last Sunday.”

As per news agency PTI, It is reliably learnt that the BCCI filed the complaint via an email on Wednesday, and the ICC is in receipt of it.

If Farhan and Rauf deny the allegations in writing, an ICC hearing could take place to handle the matter.

They may have to appear before match referee Richie Richardson.

ESPN Cricinfo writes, “Farhan’s celebration after reaching his half-century and Rauf gesturing towards a section of fans while fielding at the boundary – likely to be the incidents the BCCI has complained about – have been all over social media since that day.”

“Let me first say, the amount of pressure that’s been heaped on the players because of the situation, it’s very difficult to control your behaviour,” India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had said on Tuesday when asked about Haris’ provocative gestures.

“I did see some of the things Haris did and that’s not our concern. Like I said earlier, we’re really proud of how the guys carried themselves. They fought fire with their bats on the field. Other teams may have had issues with some of the things we’ve done. But from our side, we’re proud of how the guys have carried themselves,” he said.

As regards the PCB complaint, there has been no formal confirmation.

“Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar said in the presentation ceremony after that match, which made headlines. The PCB has alleged that Suryakumar’s comments were “political”.