Guwahati: Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan have reportedly pleaded not guilty in their hearing over the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s complaint that they made ‘provocative gestures’ during the Super Four clash in the 2025 Asia Cup.

According to India Today, Farhan even name-dropped India legends, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, saying that gun-fire celebration have been used before in the sport.

As per India Today “the opening batter cited past examples, noting that former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had used similar gun-like gestures during celebrations. Farhan added that, as a Pathan, such gestures are part of cultural expressions in his region and are commonly seen during joyous occasions, including weddings.”

Farhan was part of the hearing after BCCI filed an official complaint with the ICC against him and Rauf for their provocative gestures.

The gesture happened after he reached his half-century of 34 balls, taking Pakistan off to a flying start.

Rauf also faced criticism for his conduct.

After important wickets, he displayed a ‘6-0’ hand gesture and mimicked a fighter jet being shot down, actions interpreted as provocative and linked to broader geopolitical tensions, reports India Today.

Farhan and Rauf, are likely to face fines from the ICC – ranging from 50 per cent to 100 per cent of their match fees, while suspension or bans are not expected.