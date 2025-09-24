Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday announced stringent new selection criteria for the Asian Games 2026 and other multi-disciplinary sporting events, stating that only athletes with a “real chance of winning medals” will be eligible to participate.

In a five-page press release, “the ministry clarified that individual athletes ranked in the top six in Asia and teams ranked in the top eight will be considered for selection. The decision aims to ensure excellence in performance rather than mere participation.”

“The aim is to ensure that the athletes who have a real chance of winning medals are only considered for participation in multi-disciplinary sports events,” the ministry added.

The guidelines also ban personal coaches with athletes to the Games unless formally endorsed by the government, even if they are bearing their own costs.

“Only those sportspersons, coaches, and support staff whose names have been cleared at cost to the government will be part of the contingent,” the release added.

Under the new rules, the Indian football team, currently ranked 24th in Asia and 134th globally, may struggle to make the cut.

Giving details, the ministry said that in case an Asian Championship features less than six teams, the Indians will have to be in the top two to be eligible for Asian Games selection.

For continental competitions which feature six to 12 teams, the Indians will have to be inside the top four to have a shot at selection.

