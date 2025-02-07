Guwahati: Assam’s boxing contingent made a strong impact at the 38th National Games, winning two gold and two silver medals. Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Junior World Champion Ankushita Boro dominated their categories, securing gold, while Olympian Shiva Thapa and rising star Abhinav Saikia claimed silver.

Lovlina Borgohain continued her stellar form by clinching gold in the 75 kg category. The two-time Olympian and Khel Ratna awardee defeated her opponent from Himachal Pradesh in the final after an impressive semi-final win against a Nagaland competitor.

This victory adds another milestone to her career, having previously won gold at the 2022 Gujarat National Games.

Ankushita Boro made history by winning her third consecutive gold medal at the National Games. She triumphed in the 66 kg category, securing a commanding victory in the final against a Himachal Pradesh opponent.

Having won gold in the 2022 Gujarat and 2023 Goa editions, Ankushita set a new record with her back-to-back National Games victories.

Arjuna awardee Shiva Thapa, competing in the 63.5 kg category, fought hard but fell short in the final against a strong Services team opponent, securing a silver medal. Previously, he had won a bronze in the 2022 Gujarat National Games.

Young talent Abhinav Saikia also put up a strong performance but had to settle for silver after losing to a Services boxer in the final.

Assam’s boxers have once again showcased their growing dominance in Indian boxing, raising hopes for future success at the international level.