Guwahati: Guwahati’s Subam Rabha has taken charge as the assistant coach of the Indian Under-17 football team, which will compete in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled from November 22 to 30. The 2026 edition of the continental tournament will take place in Saudi Arabia.

An AFC ‘A’ License holder, Subam currently serves as the Head of Youth Development at Odisha FC.

Expressing his excitement, he said, “Representing India at any level is a huge honour. Coaching the U-17 national team has always been a dream, and I’m thrilled to see it come true.” He has already joined the squad’s training camp in Goa.

India is one of the seven host nations for the upcoming qualifiers. Subam will work alongside head coach Bibiano Fernandes to prepare the young Indian side for the continental challenge.

“Our U-17 boys have shown great promise, winning the SAFF Championship in Sri Lanka and performing strongly in China. I’m confident we can achieve good results in the qualifiers,” the 31-year-old coach said.

With over a decade of experience in Indian football, Subam brings valuable expertise in youth development and grassroots programs.

He has previously worked with NorthEast United FC in multiple roles, including as reserve team coach, where he trained under reputed coaches Khalid Jamil and Eelco Schattorie.

“My football journey has always focused on developing young players,” Subam shared.

“I’ve led several grassroots and scouting initiatives across the Northeast, which helped me understand how to nurture emerging talent. Coaches like Khalid Jamil and Eelco Schattorie have been key mentors in shaping my philosophy,” he further added.

Before joining Odisha FC, Subam coached the reserve team of Sreenidi Deccan FC and headed their youth development wing.

He also guided the Assam state team to the quarterfinals of the 2024 National Championship.

The current India U-17 squad features two young talents from Assam, goalkeeper Manahjyoti Baruah and forward Rahan Ahmed, marking another proud moment for the state in India’s growing football landscape.