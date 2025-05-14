On Tuesday, Assam secured five additional medals at the Khelo India Youth Games held across various locations in Bihar.

The state’s latest achievements include two gold and three bronze medals in multiple sports disciplines.

In Yogasana, Sprihaa Hrishi Kasyap took home the gold in the Artistic Singles event, while Abhigyam Kayshap earned another gold in the High Kick event of Kalarippayattu.

Assam also earned two bronze medals in the Urmi Sword Shield Fight (Team) category of Kalarippayattu.

The teams of Bishal Chakraborty and Raj Singh scored 39.5 to secure a bronze, while Dhrubadeep Singha and Jakaia Islam followed with another bronze, earning 38.3 points.

In weightlifting, Chankya Bora brought home a bronze in the 102 kg category.

With these new medals, Assam now holds 19 medals overall, including 8 golds, 3 silvers, and 8 bronzes, and is currently ranked 8th in the overall medal standings.