Guwahati: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday finally broke their three-month silence with a message amid the flak they received after the Bengaluru stampede, reports India Today.

In an emotional message for their fans announcing the launch of “RCB Cares,” the franchaise came clear on the barrage of queries they had to encounter after the June tragedy.

The stampede happened on June 4 when thousands of RCB supporters assembled outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The reason: Celebration of RCB’s first Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph.

Eleven people died and 56 were injured that create a huge backlash.

RCB did announce a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each vicitm’s family and launched the “RCB Cares” fund to support injured fans and provide medical assistance.

On Thursday, RCB wrote, “”It’s been close to three months since we last posted here. The silence wasn’t absence. It was grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most. But June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space.

“In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That’s how RCB Cares came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community and fans,” the statement added.

We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka. RCB Cares. And we always will. More details soon,” they elaborated.