Guwahati: Singer-composer Angarag Mahanta, aka Papon, has cancelled all his upcoming performances and professional activities as a tribute to his longtime friend and renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19, reports The Indian Express.

Papon’s move involves withdrawing from all commitments affects concerts, promotional appearances, and scheduled shoots, including a planned show in Mumbai on October 1.

This halt in professional engagements comes as the music community continues to reflect on the legacy of Zubeen Garg, who was a significant figure in Assamese and Indian music.

Papon also issued a public apology for the cancellations, telling fans and event organisers affected by his decision. In his statement, he said, “”I sincerely apologise to all concerned for cancelling my commitments.”

As a special homage, the ICC Women’s World Cup opening ceremony, scheduled today at Barsapara ACA Stadium in Guwahati, will pay tribute to Zubeen Garg.

Papon will helm the event, performing in memory of his friend without charging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), turning the inauguration into a commemorative occasion.

All promotional work, shoots, and performances remain suspended until October 1, the scheduled date for Zubeen Garg’s 13th-day ritual, which marks the end of the formal mourning period for many Indian communities.

A few days ago, Papon shared an emotional note remembering Zubeen Garg and urging clarity in the ongoing investigation.