FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation over governance issues

Guwahati: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been suspended by FIFA for failing to amend its constitution as required for fair and transparent governance.

The suspension will remain in effect until the PFF Congress implements the necessary changes.

Pakistan football has been under a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee since June 2019, tasked with organizing elections and resolving internal disputes.

However, leadership changes within the committee and conflicts with the state-run Pakistan Sports Board have stalled progress.

Earlier this week, PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik warned a parliamentary panel that Pakistan faced suspension if the constitutional amendments were not made before February 15, the final day of his tenure.

Despite clarifying that he had no intention of contesting elections, the PFF Congress remained unwilling to comply with FIFA’s directives, resulting in a deadlock.

This marks Pakistan’s third suspension from FIFA since 2017, highlighting ongoing governance issues in the country’s football administration.