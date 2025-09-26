Guwahati: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for his post-match comments after the Asia Cup Group A clash against Pakistan on September 14.

His remarks, which indirectly referenced military tensions between the two countries, were deemed inappropriate by match referee Richie Richardson.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Yadav pleaded not guilty during the ICC hearing, but his defence was rejected. While the exact sanction has not been officially disclosed, it is expected to include demerit points and/or a financial penalty.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed an appeal against the decision.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged a formal complaint with the ICC, objecting to Yadav’s expression of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and his dedication of India’s victory to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor. PCB officials described his comments as “political” in nature.