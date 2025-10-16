Guwahati: India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed the announcement in a post on X.

“India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad – a proud moment for Bharat and Gujarat. It is a testament to PM @narendramodi’s vision of world-class infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent,” he wrote.

India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad – a proud moment for Bharat and Gujarat.



It is a testament to PM @narendramodi’s vision of world-class infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2025

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport, on October 15, recommended Ahmedabad as the proposed host city.

The final decision is expected on November 26 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

Ahmedabad was chosen following a thorough evaluation by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee.

The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural Commonwealth Games, held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the recommendation, describing it as a “day of immense joy and pride” for India.

“A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on the Commonwealth Association’s approval of India’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. It is a grand endorsement of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s relentless efforts to place India on the world sports map. Raising world-class infrastructure and raising a nationwide pool of sports talent, Modi Ji has made India a marvel of a sports destination,” he wrote on X.

A day of immense joy and pride for India.



Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. It is a grand endorsement of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's relentless efforts to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2025

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also shared his reaction, saying, “A proud moment for Gujarat and India! Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport. This historic milestone advances our vision of making Ahmedabad the Sporting Capital of India.”