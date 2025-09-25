Guwahati: Shuman Gill will lead the Indian team for a two-Test series against West Indies.

The team is: Shubman Gill (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Washinton Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Narayan Jagadeesan.

With Rishabh Pant out due to injury, it was left to veteran Ravindra Jadeja to step into his shoes.

Incidentally, Karun Nair who made a comeback into the side after years during the England trip has missed out.

Meanwhile Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the skipper of the India A squad for an ODI series against Australia A.

The BCCI in a statement announced that Iyer has taken a break from red-ball cricket.

“Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup,” the BCCI said.