Guwahati: Meghalaya reached the semifinals of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 by beating Karnataka 1-0 on Friday in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

Ricky Kharkongor scored in the 4th minute, which was the only goal of the quarterfinal match. Karnataka tried to score, especially in the second half, but Meghalaya’s defense played well and stopped them.

Meghalaya’s coach, Bobby L Nongbet, made one change to the team that played against Bihar, bringing in Banlamkupar Rynjah for Nickyboy Swer.

Meghalaya had won all three of their Group A games to get to the quarterfinals. Against Group B winners Karnataka, they scored early when Ricky kicked in a cross from the left.

After that, Karnataka attacked many times and almost scored, but they couldn’t get the ball in the net.

Meghalaya will now play the winner of the quarterfinal between the top teams from Group C and Group D. Those matches will be played on Sunday and Monday.