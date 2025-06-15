Guwahati: Midfielder Bekey Oram has extended his contract with NorthEast United FC, pledging to remain with the Indian Super League club until the end of the 2028 season, the team confirmed on Sunday.

Since arriving ahead of the 2023–24 season, Bekey has featured in 18 matches across the ISL, Super Cup, and Durand Cup. He also played a key role in the club’s title-winning run at the 40th Sikkim Governor’s Gold Cup and gained additional experience in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL).

Expressing his excitement about the extension, Bekey said, “I’m thrilled to continue my journey with the Highlanders. I appreciate the trust shown by the coaching staff and management.”

He reflected on his growth at the club, adding, “The last two years have been crucial for my development on and off the pitch. Winning the Durand Cup and the Sikkim Governor’s Gold Cup were unforgettable moments. I’m eager to keep improving and help the club achieve more success.”

