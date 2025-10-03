Guwahati: Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu clinched the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships, further solidifying her impressive track record at the global level.

The former world champion lifted a combined total of 199kg, 84kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk, to make her third career podium finish at the prestigious event.

Chanu, who previously competed in the 49kg division, moved down a weight class for this competition.

Despite facing early challenges in the snatch, where she missed two attempts at 87kg, she found her rhythm during the clean and jerk, nailing all three lifts.

The 31-year-old executed clean lifts of 109kg, 112kg, and 115kg, matching the mark she last hit at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she also won silver.

Having once held the world record in clean and jerk, Chanu showed signs of returning to top form.

Her performance also aligned with the goal set by chief coach Vijay Sharma, who had previously said that this championship would serve as a step towards crossing the 200kg total and regaining the numbers Chanu managed in the 49kg category.

North Korea’s Ri Song-gum dominated the event and claimed gold with a record-breaking total of 213kg, lifting 91kg in snatch and setting new world records in clean and jerk with successful attempts at 120kg and 122kg.

Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen took the bronze with a combined lift of 198kg (88kg snatch + 110kg clean and jerk).