Guwahati: The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Wednesday announced that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been onboarded as the brand ambassador to promote the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from January 13 to January 19, 2025.

KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal made the announcement during a media gathering at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman, expressed his excitement for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, reminiscing about his history with the sport.

Salman praised the initiative to host the world cup in the national capital and expressed his excitement about seeing the sport spread across the world.

“I am proud to be associated with the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. This is not just a tournament; it’s a tribute to India’s soil, spirit and strength. All of us, including myself, have played Kho Kho at some point in our lives,” Salman said.

“It is a sport filled with non-stop action and relentless spirit, one that has already captured global attention. Let us come together to celebrate the essence of Kho Kho on the world stage,” he added.

The Kho Kho World Cup will feature 21 men’s teams and 20 women’s teams competing in a week-long tournament, with 24 nations participating and traveling to India for the event.

The tournament is set to be a spectacle, offering fans from all around the world the chance to experience the thrill of the sport.

The KKFI is also focussing on providing equal opportunities for all players and has therefore established an equal platform for both men and women.

KKFI president Mittal expressed gratitude to Salman Khan and said that his presence would attract more attention to the tournament.

“We express our gratitude to Salman Khan for taking time out of his busy schedule to support our beloved ‘mitti ka khel.’ His passion for the sport is truly inspiring, and we are confident that he will spark interest from across the nation for the upcoming World Cup,” Mittal added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially confirmed its partnership with the KKFI and pledged unwavering support for the event.