“The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up,” Virat Kohli posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2025

That is Virat Kohli for you.

His message on social media is creating ripples.

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, he is part of the dispensation in Australia albeit in the 50-over format.

But why does he share such posts?

Always in the face, him being cagey also garners attention yet he is candid too.

Is his social media post directed at head coach Gautam Gambhir whose feathers he has ruffled too many times?

Was it a message that it is performance that counts not age?

How old is he?

36, 37….but he still looks fit and dares to go at his on-field foes.

The 2027 50-over World Cup still haunts.

Also Read: ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 : Meet India’s Ladies in Blue

Missing out on the 2023 Finale when India under Rohit Sharma were decimated at Ahmedabad, he is yearning for revenge.

Yet the Delhi batter is not giving up like his ex-skipper Rohit Sharma, replaced by a younger Shubman Gill at the helm even in ODIs.

Rohit has lost weight.

Virat looks enviably fit.

Yet it is runs that would matter in Australia.

If they score well, they cannot be thrown on the backburner.

But what is they fail to get going, especially Virat?

Will he be shown the exit door?

As far as the Team Management goes – Gambhir with the chief of the selection panel, Ajit Agarkar, has already sent signals that it is time to move on – with Gill’s elevation, the message is clearer.

Now, what prompted Virat to post such a message, only he knows, but the batter with the maximum hundreds in ODIs and more than 14,000 runs in the format seems ready for the challenge.

He smiled on board even posing with Gill, but deep down the adrenaline is pumping and he wants to have a go at it.

Way to go Cheeku!