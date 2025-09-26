Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technician and Field Technician in the project entitled ” Unmanned Surface Vehicle for Reservoir Monitoring and Bathymetry Survey near Himalayan Region” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

ITI (in engineering trades) with also 3 years of experience in the same field

OR

Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics/Mechatronics/Electrical Engineering.

Candidates with equivalent degrees will also be considered.

Those with higher qualifications will also be considered.

Eligible candidates should also have Knowledge of fabrication processes in mechanical OR electrical/electronic OR relevant fields and should be willing to go for field visits for frequent testing of the developed Unmanned Underwater/Surface Vehicles in Himalayan Rivers.

Name of post : Field Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

ITI (in engineering trades) with 3 years of experience in the same field

OR

Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics/M echatronics/Electrical Engineering.

Candidates with equivalent degrees will also be considered.

Those with higher qualifications will also be considered.

Eligible candidate should have Knowledge of fabrication processes in Mechanical OR Electrical/Electronic OR in relevant fields and should be willing to go for field visits for frequent testing of the developed Unmanned Underwater/Surface Vehicles in Himalayan Rivers.

Selection Procedure :

Applicants have to appear in the Online Interview altogether which is on 15th October 2025 (Wednesday) at 10:00 am.

How to apply :

Applicants should send an advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scanned copies of relevant documents also on or before 12th October 2025 (5 pm) to the Principal Investigator (PI) by email [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here