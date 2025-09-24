Assam Career 2025 ASDMA Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of District Project Officer (DPO), District Disaster Management Authority in 2025.

Name of post : District Project Officer (DPO), District Disaster Management Authority

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent.

2. Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 1st January 2025.

3. Should have minimum 3years working experience as a full time paid employee in an organization of repute dealing with Disaster management in Govt./PSU/ Autonomous Body.

4. Should have excellent verbal and written communication skill in Assamese and English.

5. Should have good skill in computer operation especially in MS Office.

6. Candidate must be Indian Citizen and should be a permanent resident of Assam.

Job Roles :

1. Facilitate and coordinate for preparation of multi-hazard Disaster Management plans of the District, Blocks, GPs and Villages along with Government functionaries.

2. Help the District Administration/ Block for selection of partner of the CBDP work.

3. Contribute in the development of an awareness campaign strategy and awareness generation activities like street play, rallies, painting and drawing competitions amongst school children on disaster preparedness.

4. Coordinating and facilitating training programmes for disaster management task forces formed at various levels on Health and First Aid, Search and Rescue Operation, Sanitation, Shelter Management, Carcasses & Garbage disposal, use of early warning equipment/ HAM radio operation etc.

5. Establishing linkages with Civil Society Response group at various levels for emergency response plan development.

6. Networking with NGOs/CBOs/NCC/NSS and other agencies working in the field of Disaster Management for unification of the strategy and process.

7. Assisting the District Commissioner in performing all activities related to disaster management.

8. Facilitating establishment of effective communication systems for early tracking and dissemination of warnings at the district level.

9. Facilitating establishment of control rooms at District and block levels for Disaster Management Information dissemination.

Remuneration: 30000-110000, PB-4, GP-12700

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form along with attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, etc. to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date for submission of application is 10-10-2025/5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here