Applications are invited for recruitment of 79 vacant positions or career in HUDCO Assam in 2025.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trainee Officers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Lateral Positions

Trainee Officers (Freshers)

No. of posts :

Lateral Positions : 37

Trainee Officers (Freshers) : 42

Qualification :

i. Projects : Bachelor’s Degree in the stream of Civil / Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade

Desirable – MBA/2 years PG Diploma with specialization in Finance

ii. Finance -CA / CMA or MBA/PG Diploma (2 years full time) with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade except in case of CA/CMA

iii. Law – Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade

Preferred: Master’s Degree in Law (LLM)

iv. Human Resource Management & Administration- MBA (HR) / 2 years PGD (with specialisation in HR/PM/IR)/ MHRM / Masters in Personnel Management with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade

Preferred: Bachelor Degree in Law

v. Information Technology – Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Information Technology (Network & Information Security) (ITNS), Information

Technology (Internet of Things) (IIOT), Information Technology (Network & Information Security) (ITNS), Software Engineering (SE), Mathematics & Computing (MCE/MAC) / System / Computer Application or MCA or Post Graduate Degree with Computer Science / Information Technology / System with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade

vi. Economics- Post Graduate in Economics or Business Economics with minimum 60% marks

or equivalent CGPA/grade

vii. Official Language – Post graduate in Hindi with English as an elective subject at Graduate level with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade

Experience : For lateral level positions, 3-11 years post qualification experience is necessary

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online through HUDCO website: www.hudco.org.in ? Careers ? Recruitment in HUDCO at Lateral level and Induction level (Trainee Officers). No other means / mode of application shall be entertained. Application portal for the same shall remain open from 10.30 Hrs on 27.09.2025 to 1800 Hrs on 17.10.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here