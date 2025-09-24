Assam Career 2025 IRCON Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in IRCON Assam in 2025.

IRCON Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager- Legal on contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Manager- Legal

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

Full time LLB with not less than 60%, marks from recognized Institute/University.

Or

LLB ( 5 years integrated full time degree) with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/ University.

LLM in relevant discipline will be preferable.

Experience :

Minimum 4-6 years of experience in Construction/Infrastructure related legal matters.

The applicant must have dealt with Arbitration Matters, Litigation Matters before Tribunal and Courts, should possess hands on experience in drafting/finalizing & vetting of pleadings and documents such as agreements, bond, affidavits etc.

Experience in pre-contract transactional work is preferable.

Computer proficiency would be an added advantage.

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the copy of following documents:

i. Experience Certificate in chronological order. In case of Present Employment, offer letter alone will not be considered as proof of experience, the candidate should also submit last Two Months’ salary slip of present employer for proof of experience.

ii. Date of Birth/ class X passing certificate as proof of DOB

iii. Caste certificate/EWS Certificate/Age relaxation. Certificate issued should be in prescribed format as per Government of India’s guidelines.

iv. Qualification Degree/Diploma and All semester/year Mark sheets for calculation of percentage in qualifying degree. Candidates, who have been awarded CGPA/OGPA/DGPA in place of marks in degree, should submit proof of conversion factor as applicable to percentage as prescribed by the University/Institute.

Last Date for receipt of Application along with complete documents at Corporate Office is 10th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here