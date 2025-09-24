Assam Career 2025 Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko Assam in 2025.

Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master degree with at least 55% marks or also an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. Degree from a recognized University.

3. Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years altogether of teaching/ research in universities/ colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) on the basis of Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix -I for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publication in peer reviewed of UGC listed Journal.

6. A minimum of 110 research score as per appendix- II at table-2 as per UGC regulation 2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Master Degree Level for SC/ST/ Differently abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and relaxation of 5% to SC/ST/ Differently abled categories are permissible on the basis of only the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age Limit : The upper age limit is 55 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s format along with a biodata, all self-attested testimonials and also a demand draft of Rs. 5000/-(Rupees five thousand) only drawn in favour of the Principal, Jawaharlal Nehru College.

The applications must altogether reach the President, Governing Body, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, Kamrup, Assam-781123.

Last date for receipt of applications is 7th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here