Assam Career 2025 MECON Limited Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical and managerial positions or career in MECON Limited Assam in 2025.

MECON Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Professionals and Executives in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Medical Physician (General Physician) / Consultant (General Physician)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with MD in General Medicine

Experience : Minimum 1-4 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Medical Physician (Critical Care Specialist) / Consultant (Critical Care Specialist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. MD/DNB in medicine/ Anaesthesia with:

1 year Post-Doctoral Certificate Course in Critical Care Medicine or 01 Year fellowship in Critical

Care Medicine.

OR

MD in Critical Care Medicine

Experience : Minimum 1-4 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Socio-Economic)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s (Post-Graduate) degree in Social Welfare / Sociology/ Political Science/ Psychology/ Geography/ Anthropology/Economics/Environmental Economics/Urban Planning/Regional Planning/ Environmental Planning, Developmental Sciences

or

Master’s (post-graduate) degree in Rural Development and Management – rural economics/

Economic Sociology/ Demographic Studies

or

MBA (Rural Management)

or

2 years Post Graduate Diploma in Sociology from recognized institution like Tata Institute of Social

Sciences, Xavier Institute of Social Sciences, Ranchi/Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar/ XLRI, Jamshedpur and other reputed institutes

Experience : Minimum 05 (Five) years’ of work experience in Industry / Consultancy organizations /

Educational institution / CSIR labs or research institution of repute in preparation of EIA/EMP

study reports/ functional area of socio economics; of which at least three (3) years should be Environmental Impact assessment related. The applicant must have an adequate understanding of the Environmental Impact Assessment process and the relevant regulations applicable for it.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Environment Engineering)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree {B.Tech. or B.E. or B.Sc. (Engg.)} in Chemical Engineering/ Technology or

Mechanical Engineering from AICTE/ UGC Recognized Institution / University

or

Master’s (post graduate) degree in Toxicology / Chemical Technology / Industrial Safety / Chemistry.

or

Post graduate diploma (1 year or above) in Industrial Safety from a University / recognised institute

after graduation in engineering / technical subjects or postgraduation in a science subject.

Experience : Minimum work experience required is Thirteen (13) years’ of work experience in

Industry / Consultancy organizations /Educational institution/ CSIR labs or research institution of repute in preparation of EIA/EMP study reports; of which at least 03 (Three) years should be Environmental Impact assessment related. The applicant must have an adequate understanding of the Environmental Impact Assessment process and the relevant regulations applicable for it.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.meconlimited.co.in/

Opening date for submission of Online application 08-04-2025

Closing date for submission of Online application 07-05-2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2