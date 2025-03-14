Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Student Internship under the project entitled “Tuning the Perpendicular Magnetic Anisotropy of FePtCo Ternary Alloy Thin Films for Magnetic Storage Devices Application.” Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar is in Kokrajhar District of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam. CIT came into being for the basic objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the Bodo People relating to their cultural identity, language, education and overall economic development of the region and to impart Bodo youths with requisite technological and vocational training to produce the requisite manpower to give the impetus to economic growth of this area and to integrate the Bodo People into the mainstream of Technical and Vocational Education. It is an Institute under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Institute came into being on the 19th of December 2006. The genesis of this Institute was the memorandum of Settlement on Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) signed between the Assam Government, the Union Government and the Bodo Liberation Tigers, on February 10, 2003, in New Delhi. The Institute is an autonomous body which has registration under the Societies Registration Act., 1860 and functions under a Board of Governors (BOG).

Name of post : Student Internship

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Students in final semester/year of M.Sc. (Physics) Program

Age Limit : 35 Yrs (As per SERB Norms)

Fellowship : 5, 000 INR/ Month

How to apply :

Candidates should send filled application form along-with their CV via email to Dr. Sandeep Kumar Srivastava (Principal Investigator and Associate Professor) at [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 24th March 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will get information about the interview date through email/telephone.

Applicants won’t get TA / DA for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here