Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in ICAR NRCP Guwahati Assam.

ICAR NRCP Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of 01 No of Young Professional-I (YP-I) under INFAAR Project and 01 No of Young Professional-II (YP-II) under NLM Project purely on temporary basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Young Professional-I(YP-1) under INFAAR Project

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Sc in Zoology/ Biotechnology/Microbiology/Biochemistry or B.V.Sc

and AH from a recognized University/college.

Desirable Qualifications:-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(i) Six months diploma in computer application.

(ii) Working experience of microbiological work, different molecular biological techniques, collection of biological sample

Emoluments: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 30,000/- per month.

Age limit: Minimum 21 Years and maximum 45 years (Age relaxation as per ICAR/GoI guidelines).

Name of post : Young Professional-II(YP-II) under NLM Project

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc/ M.Tech in life Science/ M.V.Sc from a recognized University/ College.

Desirable Qualifications:

(a) PhD/Net Qualified

(b) Working experience of microbiological Work, different molecular biological techniques ( PCR, ELISA, Cloning), collection of biological samples

(c) Knowledge of IT applications and computer skills ( MS word, Excel, Power Point)

Emoluments: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/- per month.

Age limit: Minimum 21 Years and maximum 45 years (Age relaxation as per ICAR/GoI guidelines).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a Walk in-interview on 06.01.2025 at 10.30 AM

The venue is in ICAR National research Centre on Pig, Rani, Guwahati-781131, Assam

Also Read : 10 shocking facts about PV Sindhu’s wedding venue

How to apply :

The candidate must bring 5 copies of application from annexed in Annexure-I on the day of interview.

The candidate must also bring his/her original copies as well as one self attested copy of all the certificates mentioned in Annexure-II including experience certificate, at the time of interview, failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here