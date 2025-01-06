Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in ISI Assam.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Professorial Chair position in the area of Theoretical/Applied Statistics and allied subjects.

Name of post : RBI Chair Professor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) The candidate should be an Indian national working as a Full Professor or Associate Professor in

a leading academic institution in India or abroad or holding a scientific position of equivalent level

and seniority in a reputed non-academic organization in India or abroad.

(b) The candidate should have a PhD degree and a minimum of 10 years of post-PhD experience.

(c) The candidate should have a distinguished record of research and publication, or professional

experience in Theoretical/Applied Statistics and related areas, and should have maintained highest

professional standards throughout his/her career.

(d) The age of the applicant should be 62 or less as on the closing date of the application. However,

the Institute encourages young dynamic researchers to apply for this position.

Salary: Professor Pay Level in the Institute

How to apply :

Candidates must apply with a forwarding letter addressed to the Director, Indian Statistical Institute, 203 B.T. Road, Kolkata 700108, India, referring to the Advertisement No. and its date, in the prescribed format (Annexure I) available at the end of this advertisement. The following documents are required (in PDF format) along with the application form-

Filled in Application Form in the proforma available (Annexure I) at the end of this advertisement Curriculum Vitae with a list of all publications Proposed research plan Proposed teaching plan at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels Any other relevant information the applicant may wish to furnish Reprints of up to five important publications

All documents, in the order specified above, must be saved as a single PDF file, which must be

emailed to [email protected].

Last date for submission of complete application in the prescribed format along with requisite documents is 27 January, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here