Assam: NIA Special Court convicts two in Ansarullah Bangla Team case

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Guwahati, Assam, has convicted two individuals for being part of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a module affiliated with Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).

Mamunur Rashid, one of the convicts, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000.

He has also been awarded simple imprisonment for various other offences.

The second accused, Mukibul Hussain, has been sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500, along with additional imprisonment for other offences.

The case, registered in March 2022, pertains to an ABT module operating in Assam’s Barpeta district, led by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam.

The NIA had filed chargesheets against eight accused in August 2022 and two others in August 2023.