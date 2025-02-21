Applications are invited for recruitment of 518 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professionals in 2025. Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India. The bank came into being under the Maharaja of Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III on 20 July 1908. The bank, along with 13 other major commercial banks of India, got the status of nationalization on 19 July 1969, from the Government of India and got designation as a profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU). Bank of Baroda’s mission is to be a top ranking National Bank of International Standards with a commitment to augmenting stake holders’ value through concern, care and competence. The logo of the bank is a unique representation of a universal symbol. It comprises dual ‘B’ letterforms that hold the rays of the rising sun. People call this the Baroda Sun. The sun is an excellent representation of what our bank stands for. It is the single most powerful source of light and energy – its far reaching rays dispel darkness to illuminate everything they touch. At Bank of Baroda, bankers seek to be the source that will help all their stakeholders realize their goals. To its customers, it seek to be a one-stop, reliable partner who will help them address different financial needs. To its employees, it offer rewarding careers and to its investors and business partners, maximum return on their investment. The single-colour, compelling vermillion palette is a choice for its distinctiveness as it stands for hope and energy.

Name of post : Professionals

No. of posts : 518

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Bank of Baroda

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 11.03.2025

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here