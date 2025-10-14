Guwahati: If you thought that the ODI series Down Under were their last- then hold it.

The BCCI has clarified that the ODI series in Australia won’t be the last of legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has reiterated that neither Rohit nor Virat would be asked to hang up their boots after the series.

Shukla has quashed rumours of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement after the upcoming Australia tour.

India will tour Australia for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series, beginning on October 19. Ahead of the series, there have been widespread rumours about the upcoming ODI series being the last for veteran batters Rohit and Virat.

Both Rohit and Virat have retired from Tests and T20Is and they aspire to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, with Rohit being replaced by Shubman Gill at he helm in ODIs, speculations are rife that the two stalwarts may not play in the ODI World Cup.

Also Read: Asia Cup still locked in Dubai as Naqvi stands obstinate

However, with Shukla making it clear that the Down Under series won’t be their last.

“This is very beneficial for us (Rohit and Virat being in the ODI squad). Because both of them are great batsmen, and in the presence of both of them, I think we will be successful in defeating Australia. And as far as this being their last series is concerned, it is nothing like that. We should never go into these things. It is up to the players when they would retire. To say this would be their last series is absolutely wrong,” Shukla told ANI.

So, hopes linger on.