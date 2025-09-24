Applications are invited for recruitment of 3500 vacant posts in Canara Bank in 2025.

Canara Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 3500 vacant posts of Graduate Apprentices in 2025 under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2025-26.

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice

No. of posts : 3500

Qualification :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Candidates must have passed their Graduation not earlier than 01.01.2022 and not later than 01.09.2025 (both days inclusive).

Age : Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on the date of reckoning for eligibility i.e. Candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.09.1997 and not later than 01.09.2005 (both days inclusive).

How to apply :

Candidate must register on the apprenticeship portal www.nats.education.gov.in before applying for apprenticeship in the Bank. After registration on the apprenticeship portal, enrollment number will get generated, which the candidates should keep for future reference. Candidate with 100% complete profile on the Apprenticeship portal is eligible to apply for Apprentices in the Bank.

The candidate also must register on Bank’s website www.canarabank.bank.in -> Careers-> Recruitment-> Engagement of Graduate Apprentices in Canara Bank under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2025-26

Candidates have to apply online up to 12.10.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : NIL

All Others : Rs. 500/- (incl. intimation charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here