Cochin Shipyard Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Trainees in 2025.

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 7

Designation wise vacancies :

Company Secretary : 3

Electronics : 1

Naval Architecture : 3

Educational Qualification :

Company Secretary :

a) Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI);

OR

b) Pass in the CS Professional Programme conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and completed at least 10 months (out of 21 months) of long-term practical training under the ICSI Training Guidelines. The candidate should obtain Associate membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) within 15 months from the date of joining the post.

Electronics : Degree in Electronics Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Naval Architecture : Degree in Naval Architecture with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University

Selection Procedure :

The selection process comprises of two phases:

(i) Phase-I – Objective Type Test (60 marks). The Objective Test shall be of 60 Minutes duration comprising of 60 Multiple Choice Questions in the areas of General Awareness (5 Marks), English Language (5 marks), Numerical Ability (5 marks), Reasoning Ability (5 marks) and Subject Based (40 marks). Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marks.

(ii) Phase-II – Group Discussion (GD), Writing Skills and Personal Interview (40 marks)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cochinshipyard.in/

Last date for submission of applications through online is 15 October 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay application fee of Rs. 750/-(Non refundable, plus bank charges extra) using the Online payment options (Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking) No other mode of payment will be accepted.

Applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) need not pay application fee. For the post of Executive Trainee (Company Secretary), applicants belonging to PwBD category need not pay application fee. They are exempted from payment of application fee.

