Agartala: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of coordinated raids early Friday morning, targeting individuals allegedly involved in the trade of cannabis and Yaba tablets across three districts of Tripura—West, Gomati, and Sepahijala.

Sources from the Home Department confirmed that the operations began at 6 AM on January 10 and focused on dismantling networks of drug kingpins in the region.

In Sepahijala District, the ED raided the residences of Apu Ranjan Das, 38, in North Kalamchowra, Bishu Tripura in Rampada Para, and Tapas Debnath, 42, in Bishalgarh.

In West District, searches were conducted at the homes of Debabrata Dey, 43, in Bardowali Banik Para, Kamini Debbrama, 52, in Nandannagar Sarkar Para, and Litan Saha, 46, in S Town Shiv Nagar near M.B.B Club.

In Gomati District, the spotlight fell on Dhruba Majumder of Sabroom, although the raid was conducted at his father-in-law Amal Baidya’s residence in Gakul Nagar. Amal Baidya, a retired Police Head Constable, is also under scrutiny.

The raids were carried out with the support of 250 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Preliminary investigations have reportedly unearthed evidence of large-scale illegal financial transactions, including suspicious banking activities linked to foreign accounts.

While details of the seizures, including cash and documents, remain undisclosed, sources suggest the findings could be significant. The ED is closely monitoring the ongoing operations.