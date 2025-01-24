Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a woman at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday night with heroin worth around Rs. 72,00,000.

The arrest occurred during a joint operation by the RPF Lumding Division team and the NCB team in Guwahati.

The woman, identified as Rudrani Bhattacharjee (36), wife of Dilip Pathak from Agartala, Tripura, was traveling on Train No. 12068 (Janashatabdi Express) from Dimapur to Guwahati.

Authorities detained her upon the train’s arrival at Platform No. 6 after finding her suspicious.

Upon checking her luggage, authorities discovered large quantity of heroin concealed in 30 plastic soap cases, weighing 360 grams.

Bhattacharjee was arrested and taken into custody by the NCB for further investigation and legal proceedings.