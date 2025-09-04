Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in ITI Limited in 2025.

ITI Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Managers, Company Secretary and Executives in 2025.

Name of post : General Manager – Projects

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech in E&C/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Telecommunications/ Computer science / IT/ Mechanical / Civil or its equivalent from a recognized University / Institute. Minimum 23 years of experience in the relevant area

Name of post : General Manager – Marketing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Any Degree with MBA or its equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. Post Qualification executive experience of 23 years in a large organization with minimum of 8 years, experience upon acquiring MBA. Experience in the Marketing area is preferable.

Name of post : General Manager – HR

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Any Degree with MBA – HR / MSW- HR or its equivalent from a recognized University/institute. Post Qualification executive experience of minimum of 23 years in the relevant areas in a large

organisation with respect to Handling HR Policies/ Matters relating to IR & ER/ Recruitment/

Establishment/ Official Language/ Public Relations/ Training & Development/ Corporate Social Responsibilities & Legal activities

Name of post : General Manager – Finance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Qualified CA/ICWA

OR

MBA Finance or its equivalent from a recognized University / Institute

Post Qualification executive experience of 23 years in the relevant area in a large organisation with

respect to Financial Management, Costing, Audit, Budgetary controls, Treasury Management, Finalization of Accounts, Taxation, Capital expenditure control.

Name of post : Company Secretary (Grade VI)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Associate Membership (ACS) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Overall 14 years of Post Qualification Experience inclusive of at least 7 years of experience in Listed Company

Name of post : Executive – Secretarial (Grade II)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Associate Membership (ACS) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). 2 years of Post Qualification experience in a Secretarial set-up of Public Limited Company

How to apply :

Candidates satisfying the conditions of eligibility criteria shall apply online through ITI

Limited website https://www.itiltd.in/careers

The last date for submission of application is on or before 23:59 hrs on 18.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here