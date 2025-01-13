Imphal: Koubru Range Liangmai Women Union has lifted the indefinite blockade on the Churachandpur-Kangpokpi Road in Manipur for 72 hours, effective noon on Monday.

The decision follows a request from the Leimangkhong Area Protection Committee (LAPC) and the Leimakhong Area Chief Organisation (LACO) of Manipur on humanitarian grounds.

The blockade began after the January 7 incident, where Kuki miscreants allegedly assaulted and outraged a Naga woman from the Konsaram community at K. Lungwiram under Kangchup Geljang Sub-Division in Kangpokpi district.

The Liangmai Naga Council Eastern Zone stated that the 72-hour period provides time for authorities to take responsibility and surrender those responsible for the assault.

If no action is taken within the timeframe, the Council warned of more severe protests in Liangmai Naga areas.

The relaxation has been endorsed by the Liangmai Naga Council – Eastern Zone, Koubru Range Liangmai Women Union, and Eastern Laingmai Chiefs and Chairmen Association.

Notably, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) appealed to the Konsakhul villagers to lift the blockade, emphasizing that the road is a vital lifeline for the Kuki-Zo community residing in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.