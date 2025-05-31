Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant (RA) (01 no) and field Investigator (FI) (02 no) in the project entitled “Time Banking-An Alternative Currency Model to render Social Welfare to Vulnerable Sections: A Socio Legal Study of States – Assam and Meghalaya” in 2025. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement”.

Name of post : Research Assistant (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post graduate in social science discipline (55% minimum) with NET/M.Phil. /Ph.D.

Desirable Qualification :

1. Proficiency in English language

2. Competency in statistical calculation

3. Excellent data analysis and report writing skills.

4. Proficiency in SPSS (Statistical package for social research)

5. Experienced as Research Consultant atleast in one funded Project

Remuneration : Rs. 37,000/- per month ( as per ICSSR guideline)

Name of post : Field Investigators (FI)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Post graduate in social science discipline (55% minimum)

Desirable Qualification :

1. Proficiency in English language

2. Skilled in communication

3. Ability to carry out extensive field work

Remuneration : Rs. 25,000/- per month ( as per ICSSR guideline)

How to apply :

The interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria are requested to submit their applications online via email with a detailed CV mentioned his/her/their educational qualification and work experience along with copies of testimonials to the email id: [email protected] or [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 10th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here